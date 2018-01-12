Azmin: Holding state election now makes no sense

SELAYANG: To hold the Selangor state election ahead of the 14th General Election makes no sense, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix) said in response to suggestions for the polls to be held earlier.

The state Mentri Besar said it was not relevant to hold snap polls now as the current term was about to end in a few months time.

"Of course this suggestion is unreasonable, as it will create anxiety among the rakyat on why it should be done so close to the end of the current term.

"Having the state election earlier will also mean more money will be spent, which belongs to the rakyat," he told reporters, here, today.

An online portal had on Wednesday reported Penang Institute political studies programme director Wong Chin Huat as saying it would be a wise move for Selangor to dissolve the state assembly ahead of the GE.

He said this would be a good way to ward off the effects of the re-delineation of electoral boundaries by the Election Commission in favour of Barisan Nasional, and would be advantageous to Pakatan Harapan in the state.

Azmin said the idea would have been ideal had it been mooted last year, as it would mean the polls would take place much earlier than it was supposed to, compared to now.