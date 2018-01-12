Azmin: Mahathir is the best candidate for PM

SELAYANG: Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix) said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was the opposition's best candidate for the post of Prime Minister.

The PKR deputy president, however, said this would not serve as a problem to the opposition if the rakyat accepted the former premier to helm the country once more, and if the opposition could convince them to do so.

"These (manifesto, including Mahathir as PM candidate) are just proposals by Pakatan. The priority now is to go down and convince the rakyat of what we have to offer.

"We are not forcing them to accept Mahathir, we are not here to do that. But this is the best option we can offer," he told reporters after an event, here, today.

Mahathir was officially announced as Pakatan Harapan's prime minister candidate during its convention on Jan 7.

The decision was widely mocked by Barisan Nasional leaders and rejected by certain quarters of the opposition, who feel that Mahathir does not represent their agenda for reform.

Azmin said convincing the rakyat to trust in Pakatan Harapan's other offers in its manifesto was also vital, and that it should take precedence over any individual in the party.

"We must also focus on the whole team, and not just on one particular individual. If the rakyat sees us as a strong unit, they will support us. They don't pick an individual, they pick a team that can deliver," he said.

Azmin also rubbished claims that naming Mahathir as the prime minister candidate has all but killed off the opposition's reform agenda, saying the latter had agreed to continue with it.

He recalled how he was the first among the top leadership in PH to meet Mahathir in London three years ago to discuss the fate of the country.

"At first, yes Mahathir only wanted (Prime Minister Datuk Seri) Najib Abdul Razak to step down, but many weren't happy (he was only focusing on Najib). I'm pleased that Mahathir is now ready and committed to our reform agenda," he said.