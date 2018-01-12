Former lawyer facing CBT charges, charged again for cheating

KUALA LUMPUR: A former lawyer facing two charges for criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving more than RM2.6 million in property transactions was today charged in the Ampang magistrate's court here with cheating a man of more than RM73,000.

Mohd Haidar@Hasmayudin Mohd Hashim, 46, who arrived at the court on a wheel-chair, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Mohamad Firdaus Sadina Ali.

He was charged with cheating and dishonestly inducing Muhamad Asyraff Kamarulzaman, 30, into handing over RM73,100.

The offence was allegedly committed at 11-G1, Jalan Pandan 3/9, Pandan Jaya here, between 8 am and 5 pm on July 21, 2016.

Mohd Haidar, who has two children, was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code and faced and imprisonment for up to 10 years and with whipping and is also liable to fine, if found guilty.

Mohamad Firdaus allowed him bail of RM8,000 in one surety and fixed Feb 19 for mention.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Nur Illyana Zainal prosecuted, while Mohd Haidar was unrepresented. — Bernama