Free car parking for those waiting to pick up passengers at KLIA, klia2

SEPANG: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) is providing free parking near the KL International Airport (KLIA) and klia2 terminals for those picking up passengers to facilitate smooth flow of traffic at the airport area.

Its managing director, Datuk Badlisham Ghazali, said most vehicles were found stopping by the roadside near the Petronas fuel station to wait for the arrival of passengers before going to the klia2 and KLIA terminals to pick them up.

As a solution to this, he said, MAHB provided free parking at the side of the Long Term Car Park (LTCP) or 30 minutes free parking at the LTCP.

"Even if the waiting time exceeds more than half-an-hour at LTCP, a reasonable parking charge of RM2.50 per hour will be imposed," he told the media after attending a parade by MAHB Aviation Security Officers and Assistants (Auxiliary police) to mark the end of their basic training here today.

Meanwhile, Selangor police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor, who was also present, said the police would no longer compromise with motorists who parked their vehicles by the road side since MAHB had provided the parking facility for them to wait. — Bernama