Learn lessons from PAS' rule in T'gganu 1999-2004: MB

KUALA TERENGGANU: The people in Terengganu should learn lessons from PAS' rule in the state from 1999 to 2004, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman reminded today.

He said some of the injustices committed by PAS were chasing out Kemas kindergarten pupils, cutting the monthly Social Welfare Department aid for individuals identified as Umno supporters, and using of zakat (tithe) money by children of PAS state executive council members.

Ahmad Razif said hence, the mistake (of choosing PAS) must not be repeated in the coming 14th general election (GE14).

"Terengganu is now on the right track, so there's no reason to change the (Barisan Nasional state government) as there are still many things on the development agenda that need to continue for the benefit of the people.

"Let the current ruling government continue with its struggle as there is no other government comprising other parties in this country, that is as good as the Barisan Nasional government."

Ahmad Razif said this to reporters when asked to comment on the recent statement by PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man that PAS was confident of wresting back Terengganu in GE14.

On the plan by Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) to contest three parliamentary seats in Terengganu, he said Terengganu BN had no fear in facing any opposition party in GE14.

"We (BN) have no problem about it...one against one or 10 against one … God willing, our election machinery is ready and the most important thing is we want to fulfil our promises to the people," he said.

Earlier, Ahmad Razif launched the 'Jom Sihat' Carnival organised by the Terengganu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry with the cooperation of the Kuala Terengganu Lions Club, here. — Bernama