More evacuated in Johor due to floods

JOHOR BARU: The number of flood evacuees in the Segamat and Mersing districts of Johor rose to 127 as of 1 pm from 118 in the morning.

Johor Health, Environment, Education and Information Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said that they were being accommodated at four relief centres, two each in Segamat and Mersing.

The centres in Segamat were the Gemerah, Balai Badang, community hall (with 54 evacuees) and Kampung Pogoh Tengah community hall (10), he said in a statement.

The Mersing centres were the Kampung Tenglu community hall (34) and Sekolah Kebangsaan Air Papan (29), he added.

Ayub said one lane of Jalan Telok Arong (J214) in Mersing remained closed to traffic due to a collapsed slope. — Bernama