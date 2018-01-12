Pakistan not cooperating with Malaysia in extradition of militant

KUALA LUMPUR: Efforts by local police to extradite a Malaysian, who was arrested in a Pakistan airport for carrying firearms in his luggage last month, is being hindered due to its counterpart's uncooperative manner.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said they have been in contact with the Pakistani authorities, but said the latter's response has been very slow at best.

"Their response is very slow, not encouraging. We are trying hard to get him deported back to our country.

"We are in contact with their police, but so far we have not received any concrete response yet from them," he told a press conference after attending an event, here, today.

Mohamad Fuzi added that initial investigations confirmed that the suspect was a member of the Islamic State terrorist group.

The suspect, Al Muhd Alfie Kqhyriel, was arrested at the Jinnah International Airport on Dec 23 while he was boarding Malaysia-bound Thai Airways flight TG 342.

Authorities had discovered weapons and ammunition in a hidden compartment in his luggage.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Fuzi said the Education Ministry's plan to install closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) in schools with a high crime rate, was commendable but said the ministry might want to rethink its plan, as it would consume quite a lot of money.

"Yes, we support their effort, but in terms of money, they have to rethink. Do they have the budget?" he asked.

Deputy Education Minister Datuk P. Kamalanathan had yesterday said the ministry is identifying high-risk schools that require CCTV to monitor criminal acts and for school security.

He was commenting on the proposal by the National Union of The Teaching Profession (NUTP) concerning the installation of CCTV in schools, saying the finalised list of schools would be announced soon.