Penang BN takes state govt to task over undersea tunnel project

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Barisan Nasional (BN) has asked the DAP-led state government to explain an alleged discrepancy in the feasibility study of the proposed undersea tunnel project.

The three paired roads' feasibility cost was now quoted at RM208 million compared to the US$22 million or RM90 million announced by China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC) previously.

State BN chairman Teng Chang Yeow (pix) said he was puzzled over such a huge difference in figures as he was made to understand that the current exchange rate of RM4 to a US$1 was used.

If the current rate was applied, he said it would only be RM90 million instead of RM208 million.

"When did the exchange rate between RM and US$ hit RM9.45," he said at a press conference today.

He was commenting on the state acknowledging that 1.5ha of land had been swapped as payment for the RM208 million feasibility study of three paired roads which formed the proposed tunnel project linking Gurney Drive on the island to Bagan Ajam on the mainland.

In 2016, a Gerakan Youth leader had highlighted that the feasibility study for the tunnel project was US$22 million. The information was obtained from CRCC's website.

However, the matter is now pending at court after the leader was slapped with a defamation suit.

Recently, the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) had detained two "Datuks" in relation to the project.

Both have been remanded to facilitate investigations.

Lim had since maintained his stance that not a single cent was paid to the state for the proposed RM6.3billion mega undersea tunnel project so far.

Teng said one option was to take the matter to court, if the state failed to answer.

"Another is to let the public to judge," he said, adding that it involved public interest because state land was used.