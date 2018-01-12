Peter Anthony released on RM55,000 bail

KOTA KINABALU: The magistrate's court here today ordered the release of Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) Sabah vice-president Datuk Peter Anthony on bail of RM55,000 without deposit with one surety.

The order was issued by Magistrate Afiq Agoes following the expiry of the remand order against Anthony who was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to facilitate investigation into a plantation land deal worth about RM155 million, in Tongod, Sabah.

MACC was represented by deputy public prosecutor Mohd Faliq Basiruddin, while lawyer Martin Tommy represented Anthony.

Anthony, 46, was arrested by the MACC last Jan 5 when he went to the commission's office to give his statement on the case.

The next day, Magistrate Cindy Mc Juce Balitus granted the MACC's application to remand Anthony for three days for investigation, but the order was extended for another four days last Monday and its expired today. — Bernama