Police to complete probe into Felda land transfer next week (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The police investigation into the Felda Jalan Semarak land transfer issue is expected to be completed next week.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said today the police would send the report on the investigation to the Attorney-General's Chambers next week at the latest.

The police had recorded the statements of several witnesses, he said but added that he could not reveal the number of witnesses as the investigation was ongoing.

Mohamad Fuzi spoke to reporters at the opening of the Aseanapol Secretariat office and handing over of duties of the Aseanapol Secretariat executive director here.

The police began their investigation following a media report on Dec 21 last year that Felda was at risk of losing ownership of a strategic piece of land in Jalan Semarak here, estimated to be valued at RM200 million, as the land was transferred in 2015 through what is believed to have been a dubious deal.

The land transfer is believed to have occurred when Felda Investment Corporation Sdn Bhd (FIC) appointed a local company as the primary developer on June 3, 2014, and it was given full power of attorney to develop the land.

On another matter, Mohamad Fuzi said the police were awaiting a response from the Pakistani authorities on the case of a Malaysian arrested at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on Dec 22 on suspicion of having attempted to smuggle out firearms.

"We have contacted them (the Pakistani authorities) for developments in the case but they have yet to respond," he said.

International media portals had reported that the Malaysian was scheduled to board a Thai Airways flight to Bangkok when he was detained at the airport.

The suspect, who hails from Sarawak, reportedly attempted to smuggle out four pistols, eight magazines and 70 rounds of ammunition that were hidden in his luggage and the soles of his shoes.

At the event earlier, Mohamad Fuzi witnessed the handing over of duties by outgoing Police Inspector General Yohanes Agus Mulyono of Indonesia to Police Colonel Kenechanh Phommackhack of Vietnam, the new Aseanapol Secretariat executive director.

Also present were Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim and Malaysia Crime Prevention Foundation senior vice-chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye. — Bernama