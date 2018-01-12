Prince Court to organise blood donation drive

Posted on 12 January 2018 - 05:39pm Last updated on 12 January 2018 - 10:35pm

A BLOOD donation initiative will be organised by Prince Court Medical Centre in collaboration with the National Blood Centre.

'Blood Donation Drive 2018' will be held at Prince Court Medical Centre's HR Training Room from 9am to 3pm on Tuesday (16th Jan).

People from all walks of life are encouraged to donate blood and make a difference.

According to the Health Ministry, the awareness of blood donation is still low among Malaysians, with only 660,000 people or just 2.2% of the entire Malaysian population donating blood in 2016.

The ministry added about 2,000 pints of blood is needed daily to treat 1,000 patients and a shortage of blood is expected to occur if there is no awareness on donating blood.