TN50 initiatives to be implemented ahead of September launch

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will start implementing important initiatives under the National Transformation 2050 (TN50) plan ahead of its official launch in September.

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said any good initiative from the TN50 aspirations should be implemented swiftly to address the nation's major concerns.

He urged private sector and government-linked companies to come forward to work together with the government to implement these initiatives.

Khairy said one of the concerns revolves around technology, which contributes to cyber-bullying, digital addiction and lack of interpersonal interaction.

Commending Celcom Axiata Berhad for its commitment and corporate responsibility in advocating the awareness of online safety, he said more companies should set such examples in the community.

"These are the examples of how the ideas from the aspirations in the TN50 dialogues have come about.

"I will be launching many more initiatives in the next few weeks involving the private sector and GLCs before I hand over the complete report on the TN50 programme next month," Khairy said.

He was speaking at a press conference today after Celcom's Parents Unite for Online Safety in collaboration with TN50 here.

Khairy added that this online safety campaign is an example of implementing initiatives before TN50's launch in order to start addressing the major concerns raised during the TN50 diagolues.

He said Celcom has created a KidSave app, which is a parental control tool for internet filtering for its users.

This will ensure that their children are in a safe cyber zone when using digital devices.

Khairy urged parents to monitor their children's internet usage in the interest of cyber safety.

"The government cannot intervene to tell how many hours a child should access the internet. That is the duty of the parents.

"But what we want to do is to raise awareness and ensure children are safeguarded without limiting or restricting their internet usage," Khairy said in his speech earlier.

Celcom Chief Executive Officer Michael Kuehner said the company supports this initiative because as a leading telecommunications provider, it recognises the growing rate of cyber related incidences.

He said through the online safety programme, a total of 175 1Malaysia Internet Centres have been equipped with the KidSave app.