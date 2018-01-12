Two men in remand for corruption to reduce TNB fine

SEREMBAN: The Special Corruption Court here today issued a five-day remand order against two men for soliciting bribe from a Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) subscriber who was fined for tampering with the meter box.

The order was issued by Assistant Registrar Nur Hayatie Mohd Saini following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), represented by its prosecuting officer Karmila Mokhtar.

The two men were detained at 4.20 pm and 8.50 pm, respectively, yesterday.

One of them, who is a TNB runner, was alleged to have impersonated as a TNB staff and requested RM3,000 from the TNB subscriber to help obtain a 50% deduction on a fine imposed by TNB for tampering with the TNB meter box at his house.

He allegedly received the money from the TNB subscriber yesterday, and then gave RM500 of the money to an accomplice, aged 28.

They are investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009 and faced an imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine of up to five times the amount of the briber, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty. — Bernama