Video surveillance only at schools with disciplinary problems: Mahadzir

PADANG TERAP: Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras would only be installed at 'hotspot' schools known to have disciplinary problems, said Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

He said the ministry welcomed the effort to have video surveillance in schools as it was now seen as a necessity in the face of various possibilities, but this would not involve all schools in the country.

"The video cameras will not be everywhere but only at certain areas in the schools while the State Education Department or District Education Office will determine which schools will be involved," he said after a Family Day programme at Kampung Baru Lembah Permai in Kuala Nerang, here, today.

Last month, the Education Ministry announced that it would install new high-definition CCTVs at 100 selected schools in the country which could be monitored by the Royal Malaysian Police in tackling social ills and curbing security breach at these schools.

Following that the National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) welcomed the initiative but hoped it would not be to the extent of invading the students and teachers' privacy. — Bernama