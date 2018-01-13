Actress Sabrina Ali launches wudhu friendly perfume

KUALA LUMPUR: Actress Sabrina Ali has launched her perfume called Sphere Perfume Sweet and Exclusive Sabrina, which is specially formulated for women and wudhu (pre-prayer ablution) friendly.

She said the alcohol-free EDP (Eau De Parfum) features a combination of rose, fruits and vanilla essence through collaboration with cosmetics company Pierazain Resources and would be available in the market in Feb.

"I love a fragrance that has a sweet smell and can maintain a delicious and long lasting smell throughout the day despite the sweats and this perfume has all these features.

"This 30-ml perfume has no expiry date and it is priced at RM89.90 per bottle and can be purchased via my Instagram account @sabrinaali_ali_dad_khan and Sphere Sphere on Facebook," she told reporters after the launch of the perfume, here today.

The actress, who will be featured in her upcoming movie 'Makrifat Cinta' next month, said the perfume would be available online and she was is in the process of finding stockists who would be interested in marketing the product nationwide.

Pierazain Resources chief executive officer Muhamad Muhinudin Muhamadunny said his company was targeting at 10,000 units to be sold within two months and disclosed that it took the company two months to produce the perfume with all natural ingredients used and safe for women of all ages. — Bernama