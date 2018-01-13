More people evacuated in Mersing, Segamat

JOHOR BARU: The flood situation in Mersing, Johor has taken a turn for the worse with more people moved to flood relief shelters (FRCs) as at midday.

The total number of evacuees stood at 627 people this morning as compared to 160 people last night. Two new FRCs were opened in Mersing.

Johor Health, Environment, Education and Information Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat in a statement here said 965 people from 266 families were now in seven FRCs in Mersing, as compared to six FRCs in the morning.

However, there was no change in the situation in Segamat with 97 people from 20 families at four FRCs

Jalan Telok Arong in Mersing is still not passable due to a landslide and the authorities are rectifying the situation.

Motorists heading to Mersing-Endau can use Jalan Tanjung Resang-Jalan Mersing or Endau-Jalan Air Papan as alternatives.

In PAHANG, Raub was again hit by floods. The number of evacuees in the state rose to 1,452 people as at 9am as compared to 1,290 people last night.

Pahang Civil Defence Force director Kol (PA) Zainal Yusof said they are at 14 FRC in three districts, the others being Pekan and Rompin.

Pekan still has the highest number of evacuees at 1,210 people in 10 FRCs, as compared to 1,165 people last night while in Rompin, 239 people are in three FRCs (125 people last night).

Three evacuees are being sheltered at Masjid Jamek Kuala Semantan in Raub. — Bernama