Pakatan Harapan fails to find right PM candidate due to confused leaders: Shahidan

ARAU: Pakatan Harapan (PH) has failed to find the right candidate for interim prime minister due to the confusion among its leaders, according to Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim.

He said such a situation also showed that the plan by PH to make Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the prime minister would not materialise.

"They need to have strong support and trust from the people if they want to form a government. (In fact), their leaders should agree with each other," he told reporters after handing over donation to 250 top students in the Arau parliamentary constituency here today.

Shahidan, who is also Perlis Umno Liaison Committee chairman, said the present Barisan Nasional-led government had been people-oriented, and that the people now had become wiser.

"If we look at the division of PH seats, it is obvious that they (the leaders) themselves do not want him (Mahathir) to become the prime minister," he added. — Bernama