Runway 3 at KLIA temporarily withdrawn from operations

KUALA LUMPUR: Runway 3 at KL International Airport (KLIA) is temporarily closed from 10.30am to 4pm today to facilitate urgent maintenance work on the runway as part of safety procedures, Malaysia Airports Holding Berhad (MAHB) said in a statement.

"We are working closely with our airline partners to ensure the least impact to flight operations. We expect minimal impact to flight operations and no major flight delays due to this closure," it said in a statement which was also posted on social media platforms.

MAHB said KLIA has two other runways to sufficiently serve airline operations in the event of temporary closure of one of the runways such as this.

Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines on flight schedules.

Meanwhile. AirAsia in a statement said passengers should expect flight delays as a result of the Runway 3 closure.

"Affected guests will be notified via their registered e-mail address and short message service (SMS) of their latest flight status and the options made available for them.

"Therefore, AirAsia would strongly encourage all guests to update their contact details at airasia.com to ensure that they are notified of any updates to their flights," it said, adding that it will update all guests in a timely manner on any changes. — Bernama