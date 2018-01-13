Warriors guard Curry sidelined with ankle sprain

CHICAGO: Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, will miss his second consecutive game with a sprained right ankle, the defending NBA champions said Friday.

The news came hours before the Warriors were set to take the court at Milwaukee. The move is seen as a precautionary one as Golden State has back-to-back games concluding Saturday at Toronto.

Curry, who missed 11 games last month with the ankle sprain, aggravated the injury on Wednesday in shooting practice before missing the Warriors' 125-106 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Curry looked good in a full practice session Thursday.

Curry is averaging 27.9 points a game, the second-best rank in his nine NBA campaigns.

At 33-9, the Warriors own the best record in the NBA by percentage points over the Boston Celtics (34-10) and lead the Western Conference over second-best Houston (29-11) by three games. — AFP