Youth associations should be more innovative in engaging members: Khairy

SHAH ALAM: Youth associations should be more innovative with the latest approach to draw youths to their organisations, says Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said they should carry out more relevant programmes and not to focus solely on sports and entertainment activities.

"The Malaysian Youth Council with its MBM in Business (MIB) programme to encourage youths to take up business should be made a model on how youth associations can stay relevant in the current environment," he said when opening the Selangor Youth Council annual general meeting here today.

He said the involvement of youths in associations is important as it is one of the platforms for youth to present ideas to the government.

The present generation only needed to use social websites such as Twitter and these ideas could be given attention by the government.

"This is a transformation for youth associations and councils now. But we are confident the era of excellence will return if organisations were to provide youths according to the current situation," he said.

Khairy also urged more women youths to take up the leadership youth organisations.

Earlier at the same function, MBS deputy president Mohd Hafez Shuriddin was announced as the new president for the 2018-2020 term after winning the election uncontested to replace Datuk Seri Dr Irmohizam Ibrahim. — Bernama