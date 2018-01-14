Drug addict who possessed grenade to be remanded for five days

KUALA LUMPUR: A drug user who was arrested on Saturday for possesion of a hand grenade given to him by a Thai acquaintance has been remanded for five days starting yesterday to facilitate the investigation.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Mazlan Lazim (pix) said the suspect will be remanded until Jan 18.

"A follow-up investigation also revealed that the suspect was employed in a Karaoke Centre in Kuchai Lama," he said today.

The suspect, in his 40s, and without prior criminal records, is said to have obtained the explosive device from a Thai acquaintance around two years ago, but claimed he had no intention to use it or injure anyone.

The grenade was found buried in soil next to a drain behind the B Block staircase of the De Tropicana along Jalan Kuchai Maju on Saturday by a bomb squad.

The squad later secured the explosive and scanned the surrounding areas, making sure there were no other explosives hidden in the area

Mazlan said the suspect later claimed he buried the grenade because he feared authorities.

The drama unfolded at 9.30am, when the man was arrested outside an entertainment outlet here after his suspicious behaviour led police to suspect he was under the influence of drugs.

He then told them about the grenade during questioning, before leading police to the location.