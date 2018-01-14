Federal govt always concerned about state Islamic religious development: Ahmad Zahid

BAGAN DATUK: The Federal Government is always concerned and has never ignored any effort to expand and prosper the Islamic religion which has been entrusted to the state government.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said this commitment was proven when the Federal Government always channeled allocations and aid including in terms of education and mosque management to the state government.

"Actually the allocation should come 100% from the state government and under the state budget itself including the management of mosques, the management of Public Religious School and Tahfiz. That is the state constitution.

"Although these matters come under the state government, yet they receive the concern of the Federal Government and we give allocations for the growth of the Islamic religion in various forms," he said.

Ahmad Zahid said this in his speech at the official opening of the Bagan Datuk and Hilir Perak Mosque, Surau and Public Religious Schools Consensus Conference, here today.

On the programme today, Ahmad Zahid who is also the Member of Parliament for Bagan Datuk, said it must be held every year and not when the 14th General Election (GE14) was approaching to avoid negative perception by a handful of people.

At the same time, he said, organising such a programme could also boost solidarity among the people and subsequently avoid differences of opinion.

"Give priority to religion and not for politicking, only then will Islam truly prosper. Such as the Palestinian Solidarity Assembly which was held in Putrajaya at the end of last year, I did it for the sake of the ummah (people), not for politics nor personal interest.

"I must carry out the best for the Islamic religion while I hold this (Deputy Prime Minister's) position. Muslim nations in the world appreciate Malaysia's commitment in matters concerning Islam but we must also look at our weaknesses and strength," he said. — Bernama