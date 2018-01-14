Federal govt should change the perception about punishing the people of Penang: Guan Eng

GEORGE TOWN: The Federal Government should go all out to change a perception that they are punishing the people of Penang because they chose to support the Opposition - led Pakatan Harapan here, said DAP's Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng.

Since 2008, there have been several instances of federal neglect of the state, and thus, a perception has crept up here that the state was been sidelined from the mainstream development rate of the country, Lim said.

But it is unfair in terms of monetary terms, Lim pointed out.

In one year, Penang had contributed RM6.5 billion in terms of income tax disbursements to Putrajaya and last year, consumers here channeled RM5.6 billion in terms of Goods and Services Tax (GST) to the Federal side, Lim noted.

However, when it came to flood relief aid, Penang was only given RM35,000 despite suffering from two major flood episodes last year, Lim said.

He reiterated that Penang wants the Federal side to provide relief aid for the flood victims - perhaps RM500 for each family who had suffered losses during the flooding on Nov 4 and 5, last year.

He also urged the Malaysian Anti - Corruption Commission (MACC) to act against newspapers which had published inaccurate information about the investigation into the RM6.3 billion undersea tunnel issue.

"Most of the reports are lies and the newspapers were unable to furnish proof of the existence of corruption here."

Lim said if MACC could act against individuals, who had provided false information in the alleged corruption case involving the Johor Mentri Besar, likewise they could do the same in Penang.

Earlier, Lim handed over a mock cheque of RM27,500 to the residential committee members (JKKK) of Taman Seri Damai apartments in Batu Lanchang.

The cheque symbolises the state's commitment to help the JKKK to repair the roof top of the apartments.

Thirty - six families in three blocks of apartments suffered when strong winds damaged their roof top following the Nov 4 and 5 torrential storm here.

The rainstorm led to widespread flooding and triggered over 200 landslides and sinkholes throughout the state during the 16 consecutive hours of downpour.