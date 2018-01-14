Georgetown is among the clean cities in the Asean region

BUTTERWORTH: George Town has been elected as one of the clean cities in the Asean region - another achievement for the Unesco World Heritage Site.

Making this announcement, Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said that the state received a letter from the Tourism Ministry that the Asean grouping has elected Penang City (George Town) as among the clean cities in the region.

Lim, who is also the Bagan MP, said the letter arrived from the Ministry last Wednesday (Jan 10).

He said that the state government would attend a meeting on the matter to receive the recognition soon.

"I have learnt that we will attend a meeting with other Asean cities to receive the recognition. Penang is one of the cities in Malaysia, who has been elected. However, I am not sure whether other cities in the country have been elected or not as the letter stated that Penang is one of the clean city in Asean," he said.

Earlier, Lim officiated at a carnival to mark a zero waste and 8R (Rethink, Refuse, Reduce, Re-use, Repair, Recover, Recycle) recycle centre at Taman Bagan Lalang here.

Present were the state Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Exco Phee Boon Poh and Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP) president Datuk Rozali Mohamud.

Lim said that the recognition had proven the state government's effort to ensure the cleanliness of the state, had paid off.

He said the state government needed to work harder in order to be the cleanest city in the country.