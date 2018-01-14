Najib holds closed-door meeting with Gerakan, believed to be on GE14

Posted on 14 January 2018 - 01:07pm Last updated on 14 January 2018 - 04:20pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak today held a closed door meeting with the top brass of Gerakan at the party's headquarters here, believed to on issues related to the 14th General Election

Najib, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, arrived at 10.30am and was greeted by Gerakan president Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong.

It is learnt that Mah briefed Najib on the party's strategy in facing GE14, followed by the prime delivering a special message to Gerakan's leadership.

GE14 must be called by August this year. In GE13, Gerakan contested 12 parliamentary and 33 state seats and ended with with one and three respectively.

Earlier this month, Gerakan and MCA held a solidarity gathering to form a new synergy to face GE14 in order to help BN achieve a resounding victory.

Gerakan is an offshoot of MCA, a founding party of the Barisan Nasional. — Bernama