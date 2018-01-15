‘Bumi-only scholarships’ proposal criticised

KAMPAR: MCA has condemned a statement by an ex-educationist who called on the government to stop giving scholarships to non-bumiputras.

"No one should raise the question of whether it is for minorities or others, none must be left out," party president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said after meeting representatives from 90 non-governmental organisations.

Liow was responding to comments by retired teacher Datuk Raof Husin, who urged the government to end federal scholarships for minority students as part of moves to uplift Malay supremacy in the country ahead of the 14th General Election.

"It is important that all are given equal opportunities to attain a high level of education. MCA always focuses on education, which guarantees our future to bring us out of poverty as well as tap talents."

Raof, representing the Malaysian Association of Former Education Officers, made the statement at the "Rise of the Ummah" convention recently, saying the government was constitutionally bound to grant study aid to bumiputra students.

Raof claimed this was also the will of six late Malay Rulers during their negotiations with British colonialists for the country's independence.

"The government must uphold Article 153 (1) of the Federal Constitution in regard to bumiputra special privileges in education," he said at the convention.

"Return the exclusive right of government scholarships to bumiputra students and do not give them to others."

Meanwhile, Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism Datuk R. S. Mohan Shan warned that such statements are not healthy and could jeopardise the good relationship Malaysians have.

"Raof must learn to respect everyone. The majority has to respect the minorities, and vice versa. Only then can the country be peaceful."

MIC treasurer-general Datuk Seri S. Vell Paari said it was timely for an anti-discriminatory law to be enacted to address such issues.

"We cannot allow Chinese-only job opportunities, no-headscarves policy at hotels or banning the sari for Indian teachers in schools. The law has to cover all this and tough action should be taken."

Vell Paari added that he was confident the government would not allow the proposal by Raof to see the light of day, saying it believes in inclusivity.

MCA Religious Harmony Bureau chairman Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker echoed Vell Paari's suggestion on a new law to deal with those making statements that could threaten national unity, harmony and stability.

"This is necessary as there are more and more individuals who speak irresponsibly without any regard for nation-building," he said.

Ti also reminded Raof that Article 153 is not a blanket provision to deprive others in need of assistance and grants, including scholarships, saying it must not be narrowly interpreted.

"Obviously Datuk Raof is ignorant of the law and the spirit of the Federal Constitution. People like him are dangerous and a threat to national unity, progress and harmony," he added.