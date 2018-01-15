Cold spell affects production of flowers, vegetables

KUALA LUMPUR: The recent cold weather has affected the production of flowers and vegetables.

According to Cameron Highlands Flower Growers Association chairman Lee Peng Fo, the production of chrysanthemums has dropped to about 20%.

He said one stalk of chrysanthemum cost about RM1.80 at present, adding that prices vary according to their respective grade.

Cameron Highlands Agriculture Association Chairman Ng Tien Hua said temperature at the highlands can drop to between 12°C and 14°C at night and 18°C to 21°C during the day.

"The lack of sunlight has affected the growth of our organic vegetables such as corn and tomatoes," he said.

He estimated that vegetable production has dropped to between 30% and 40% due to current weather conditions.

Both Lee and Ng were responding to theSun's queries on the impact of current weather conditions on the production of flowers and agricultural produce.