Flood: S'wak closes 2 more schools

MIRI: Two more schools in Sarawak had to close up shop temporarily bringing the number to five, while waiting for the floods to ease.

The State Disaster Management Committee secretariat in a statement said the two schools were Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Nanga Bon in Sibu and SK Rumah Ranggong in the district of Subis, Miri.

"SK Nanga Bon has 64 pupils, 12 teachers and three administrative staff while SK Rumah Ranggang has 92 pupils,13 teachers and six administrative staff," it said.

Three schools that were closed earlier were SK Kuala Kenyana in Mukah, and SK Sungai Bong and SK Kuala Bok in Baram Miri, involving 223 pupils.

Meanwhile, the secretariat said the sole flood evacuation centre, at Dewan Kampung Lutong, Sebangan in Sebuyau located about 100 kilometres from Kuching, ceased operations today.

Nevertheless, it advised residents to remain alert and follow authorities' instructions that may be issued from time to time. — Bernama