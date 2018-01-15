Govt allocates RM3m to 'Tabung Amanah Warisan Polis'

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will allocate a sum of RM3 million to the 'Tabung Amanah Warisan Polis' for a span of three years.

In making the announcement in front of 5,000 police retirees, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak said the allocation was a sign of the government's appreciation to the men in blue for their sacrifice in defending the country.

"Our country will never reach its current heights today if not for the sacrifices made by all of you," he said in his speech at the Police Retirees Assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre here.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

Najib also announced several other initiatives from the government to assist the 123,000 police retirees nationwide.

Among them was a special hajj quota reserved for police retirees, which would depend on the number of quotas Malaysia receives from Saudi Arabia.

Najib said some of the affordable houses available under the civil servants housing project (PPA1M) would also be reserved for the police veterans.

He also announced that the police veteran welfare division would be restructured, where a branch would be opened in every state.

Najib summed it up by saying that the incentives were small in comparison to the sacrifices of the veterans who had worked hard to defend the country.

In calling upon the veterans to support the government, he said: "Don't stop your struggle, you must contribute to the country's future in your own way.

"How? By going back to your hometown, work in a group and support the government," he added.

Najib noted that those on the "other side" were not united.

"The other side is talking nonsense ... they don't have the ideology (to fight for the country) but we have it here on our side," he said.