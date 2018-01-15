JB-Mersing main road closed after cave-in

The sinkhole at the Johor Baru-Kuantan main road after it caved in today, Jan 15, 2018. — Bernama

JOHOR BARU: The main road linking Johor Baru-Kuantan near here is completely closed to all types of vehicles after part of the land at KM16, near the Mersing Industrial Training Institute caved in at 2.30am today.

Mersing district police chief Supt Cyril Edward Nuing said this had resulted in a 70-metre sinkhole which was 15m deep.

"When the road suddenly caved in, a car plunged into the sink hole.

"However, the 60-year-old driver together with others in the car escaped serious injuries and they have been referred to Mersing Hospital for further examination," he said in a statement here today.

As such he said those travelling to Mersing or Kuantan or from Mersing to Johor Baru are advised to use the alternative road at Jalan Nitar-Jemaluang.

Meanwhile, Mersing JKR in a statement said for public safety warning signs have been put up at the location.

"Response teams are constantly monitoring the situation at the site and road users are advised to use the alternative route and to be careful," the statement said. — Bernama