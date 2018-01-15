Kindergarten, nursery facilities in flats if BN wins in Selangor: Noh

PETALING JAYA: All low and medium-cost strata residence in Selangor will be equipped with kindergarten and nursery facilities if Barisan Nasional is given the mandate to govern Selangor again in the coming 14th General Election.

Selangor Umno Liaison Committee chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar said the effort was to facilitate young couples sending their children to nurseries and kindergartens in their residential areas.

"We will streamline the effort by adopting the Kemas (Community Development Department) kindergarten concept and the cost will be relatively cheaper as it is borne by the government," he said after launching the National Blue Ocean Strategy Social Transformation programme, here today.

Earlier, Noh who is also the Urban Well-being, Housing and Local Government Minister, announced an allocation of RM6 million to carry out repair and maintenance works at the Mentari Court Apartment here, which is occupied by 15,000 residents.

He said the government had also approved RM10 million to install solar mosquito traps namely the Integrated Mosquito Management system at dengue hotspots as an effort to address the issue in the Klang Valley area, especially in Selangor, which recorded the highest number of dengue cases.

"For the first phase, the government has set aside RM1 million for that purpose. When it comes to health, we (the federal government) will help regardless of (political) party," he added. — Bernama