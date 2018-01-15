Malaysia's improved economy due to good governance, policies – Salleh

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's improved economy is due to the positive effects of good governance and policies by the government over these few years.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Salleh Said Keruak said the country's economy had been improving for some time and this did not happen overnight.

His comments followed a claim by an opposition blogger that Malaysia's economy was improving and the ringgit was strengthening against the US dollar because of Pakatan Harapan's announcement of their candidates for interim prime minister and deputy prime minister.

Salleh lambasted such a notion saying, "Again, this is an immature and irresponsible work by the opposition to simply take credit for themselves.

"But we do not need further lies by irresponsible parties. We need to be realistic and not misinform the rakyat," he said in his blog, https://sskeruak.blogspot.my, today.

The minister pointed out that the economy is a global issue and not just about Malaysia.

"Even in the Middle East, the price of petrol has been raised and GST (Goods and Services Tax) is being implemented. All countries are addressing this issue and no country is exempted," he said. — Bernama