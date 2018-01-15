NADA detains syabu dealer with 14 drug addicts

BALING: A drug dealer who was active in distributing syabu here was arrested by the Baling District National Anti-Drug Agency (NADA) during a raid at Taman Tok Kaya, Pulai at 9 pm yesterday.

Acting NADA district chief, Nor Hajar Aswat Kamis said the 33-year-old dealer, who was active in distributing the drug in Pulai and several other nearby areas, was detained with three other men, aged between 20 and 30's, during a raid beginning at 9 pm until 5.30 this morning.

"During the raid, the NADA team also seized three transparent packets containing methamphetamine (syabu)," she said in a media statement.

Nor Hajar Aswat said that at the same time, similar raids were also carried out at Kampung Sadik, Kampung Bukit Iboi, Kampung Mengkuang, Kampung Teluk Durian, Kampung Parit Panjang, Kampung Tok Weng, Kampung Ulu Sera,Taman Sebelah Perodua and Kampung Padang Setol.

During the raids, she said, 14 individuals aged between 18 and 40 years were detained following urine tests which showed that all of them were found positive of the opiate and methamphetamine drugs.

All of them were taken to the Baling District NADA Office for further action. — Bernama