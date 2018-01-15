Najib attends tahlil ceremony for late Tun Razak

Posted on 14 January 2018 - 11:08pm Last updated on 14 January 2018 - 11:28pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak tonight attended the Yasin recital and tahlil ceremony for his late father, Tun Abdul Razak Hussein at Ar-Rahah Mosque, Kampung Kerinchi here.

The ceremony, which was held to commemorate the 42nd anniversary of the passing of Tun Razak today, was also attended by Najib's wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and the prime minister's mother Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah.

Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) Mosque Management Division assistant director Mohammad Akmal Abdul Aziz led the recital of Yasin and tahlil, which was held after the Maghrib prayers.

Tun Razak, the second prime minister of Malaysia, died on Jan 14, 1976 due to leukemia at the age of 53.

Known as Malaysia's "Father of Development," he succeeded the late Tunku Abdul Rahman as prime minister on Sept 22, 1970. — Bernama