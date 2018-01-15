PM Najib delivers good news to police pensioners (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak today announced some good news covering four main points which will benefit about 123,000 pensioners of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

He said the government would allocate RM3 million annually towards the Police Heritage Trust Fund for a period of three years for the welfare of the pensioners and their families.

In addition the pensioners would enjoy special Haj quota, a portion of the 10,000 1Malaysia Civil Servants Housing Scheme (PPA1M)-PDRM units would be reserved for them and aid would easily be channeled to them through the Police Pensioners' Affairs Division.

The special Haj quota for police retirees would be announced after the prime minister has obtained the overall Haj quota from the Saudi government.

"After getting this information, the deputy prime minister and inspector-general of police will be instructed on the quota to be allocated to the pensioners," he said in a speech to over 5,000 police pensioners at Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is Home Minister and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

Najib said the Police Pensioners' Affairs Division would be restructured and a branch would be opened in every state to facilitate distribution of aid to police retirees.

"What we are giving is nothing compared to your invaluable struggle and sacrifice in safeguarding the religion, race and nation," he said.

Najib also urged the Inspector-General of Police to identify those who had been left out and not given due recognition for their services.

"Their struggle was not merely to earn medals but they too want recognition from the country," he said.

Najib also reminded the pensioners to continue supporting the existing government to enable the nation to succeed further.

He said the pensioners and the people should not make the wrong decision by voting for parties without ideologies which had no consideration for religious, racial and national struggles.

"This motherland is all that we have, don't let the struggle of the past security forces be in vain ... there is much more that the government wants to do," he said. — Bernama