S'wak Baitulmal Fund to open two training academies

MIRI: The Sarawak Baitulmal Fund (TBS) plans to open two new training academies this year, offering basic short-term technical skill courses for free to Muslims in the state.

General manager, Datuk Abang Mohd Shibli Abang Mohd Nailie said so far, TBS had one training academy in Kuching City which provided technical training programmes including air-conditioning maintenance and welding courses.

"TBS intends to set up an academy in Sibu in June 2018 and we are still identifying a suitable site for the Miri academy which will also open this year," he told reporters after opening the Miri TBS office here today.

He said trainees from Kuching and Samarahan who had completed the short-term courses were now earning fixed monthly income of between RM1,000 and RM3,000.

"The fees are borne by TBS and the courses are open to all Muslims who are able to read, write and count," he said, adding that the courses were for a duration of two to three days. — Bernama