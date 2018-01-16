‘Yabba-dabba-doo’ they make such cars?

PETALING JAYA: If you are thinking of owning Fred's iconic car from the timeless Hanna-Barbera cartoon classic, "The Flinstones" – the short answer is you can.

The beloved cartoon series is once again on the minds of Malaysians thanks to the Sultans of Pahang and Johor after a life-sized 'Flintstones' car gifted by the Raja Muda of Pahang, Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, to the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, made the news today.

We at theSun trawled the Internet to help Malaysians who wonder if they too can have such machine.

However, you won't find any manufacturer, importer or distributor for the "Flintmobile".

Realising your childhood dream will involve a good amount of money and a capable fabricator or "custom builder", who is supplied by a sufficient amount of high-resolution still images of the Flintmobile from various angles.

Some video clips from the cartoon series would definitely help! Your replica can be based on some old car or one of those electric-powered golf buggies.

Apparently, there are many fully-functioning replicas belonging to many fans, creative owners (with so much time in their hands!) and custom builders who created the Flintmobile for many reasons – to promote their businesses, making them for local attractions or events.

Of course, there are many more small ones created by doting parents for their children. Those little cars embody the true spirit of the Flintmobile since the really are foot-powered as in the cartoon series!

In 2011, a Flintmobile was put up for sale, for a rock-bottom price of 2,200 euros (RM10,600). The person selling the vehicle was reported as saying the car has a 1.6-litre petrol engine and had ran for about 80,000km since it was produced that year.

The following year, a German man was reported to have made a Flintmobile based on an extensively-chopped Volkswagen Polo hatchback and powered by the car's 1.3-litre engine. However, it did not qualify for use on public roads.

"We copied every last detail. I work in car construction and love working with cars so it is perfectly safe. But when we got the registration form section about the number of lights, windscreen washers and wipers, well, we don't even have a windscreen so we gave up."

Now, if you want to have your very own Flintmobile, there are many capable Malaysian fabricators or custom builders who can help you realise your dream.

After all, a fully-functional and probably road-registered Batman motorcycle, the "Batpod", was on theSun's front page yesterday, with none other than our Prime Minister astride it.

Be advised, getting the Road Transport Department to approve it for use on our public roads may be tricky, though…