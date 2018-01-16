20 South Korean tourists safe after bus overturned in Kuala Selangor

SHAH ALAM: Twenty South Korean tourists escaped unhurt when their cruiser bus overturned while trying to avoid a dog crossing Jalan Teluk Piah Kanan, Kuala Selangor on Monday night.

Kuala Selangor district police chief Supt Mohd Asri A Wahab said in the incident at about 8.46pm, the bus driver and a tourist guide also escaped unhurt.

"During the time of the incident, the bus was on its way to a hotel in Petaling Jaya after returning from ferrying the tourists from viewing fireflies at Kampung Kuantan, Kuala Selangor," he said in a statement here today.

He said the bus driver lodged a report on the incident at the Traffic Division of the Kuala Selangor District Police Headquarters at 7.44am today. – Bernama