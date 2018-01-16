Alibaba launches DingTalk in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Alibaba Group has launched the English version of its enterprise communication and collaboration platform called DingTalk in Malaysia, its first overseas market after it was first introduced three years ago.

Created in January 2015, DingTalk enables text, photo, voice and video communication, workflow management and collaboration among team members and enterprises of various sizes. More than five million companies and organizations in China are currently using the Chinese version.

"By making Malaysia the first overseas market of DingTalk, we hope to work collaboratively with SME partners here in encouraging them to digitalise their business and succeed in the new era, which is in line with our eWTP (Electronic World Trade Platform) vision to provide the right tools and technology to enhance businesses in the country," DingTalk's chief technology officer Hugo Zhu said in a statement yesterday.

Zhu explained that the platform combines all workplace tools in one place, allowing collaborations and tracking on both the employer and employee's level.

"With the English version of the application, we believe the SMEs and corporations in Malaysia will find collaborative nature of DingTalk fits nicely and enhances their business operations," Zhu added.

Currently, DingTalk serves businesses across sectors such as e-commerce, manufacturing, education and finance.

The app is available on iOS, Android, Mac and Windows operating systems.