Broker pleads not guilty to RM350k securities fraud

KUALA LUMPUR: A security officer pleaded not guilty to two charges of being involved in securities fraud involving a total of RM350,000 at the Sessions Court here today.

Ismail Basir, 67, who was arrested by the Securities Commission (SC), claimed trial for both the charges before Judge Azman Ahmad.

He was accused of being directly in connection with the purchase of securities, namely Proton Holdings Berhad (Proton) shares.

According to the charge sheet, Ismail had on Aug 7, 2007 at Koperasi Pekerja Proton Berhad (Kopro) in Shah Alam, engaged in a fraudulent act by causing Kopro to give him a sum of RM250,000 via an Affin Islamic Bank Berhad cheque for the purchase of the said shares, when in fact the money was not utilised for that purpose.

Ismail was charged under Section 87A(b) of the Securities Industry Act 1983 for the first offence and is punishable under Section 88B of the same Act.

The provision carries a maximum jail term of 10 years and a minimum fine of RM1million.

Ismail faced a second charge for the same offence committed in 2008, under the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007, which came into effect in September 2007.

According to the charge sheet, he had between July 15, 2008 and Nov 21, 2008, again committed fraud upon Kopro by causing Kopro to give him a sum of RM100,000 via two Affin Islamic Bank Berhad cheques for another purchase of the Proton shares, when in fact the money was not utilised for that purpose.

This offence is punishable under Section 182 of the same Act, where if convicted he will face a maximum of 10-years jail term and a minimum fine of RM1million.

Azman fixed bail at RM50,000 and ordered that Ismail surrender his passport to the court.

He fixed Feb 6 for case mention.