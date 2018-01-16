Chair thrown from Pantai Dalam flats kills boy (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: A 15-year-old boy died when a chair, thrown from an upper floor of a block of People's Housing Programme (PPR) apartments in Pantai Dalam, struck his head on Monday night.

The victim, identified as S. Satiswaran, a Form Three student of SMK La Salle in Petaling Jaya, was accompanying his mother, 45, who had just finished grocery shopping.

When they were about to enter their apartment block at about 8.30pm, an office chair, believed to have been thrown from one of the upper floors, crashed down and struck Sathiwaran.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Ruslan Khalid said the boy sustained severe injuries as a result of the incident.

Sources said the boy died at the scene while the victim's mother was fortunate not to have also been struck by the chair.

The case is being investigated under Section 304 A of the Penal Code for causing death by negligence.

City Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Rusdi Mohd Isa said an investigation is ongoing to find the culprit involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, Lembah Pantai MP Nurul Izzah Anwar has called on the authorities to carry out a thorough investigation into the case.

"I wish to convey my condolences to the affected family. I have lodged several complaints about incidents like this to the authorities ... hoping for the right action to be taken against the culprits," she said in a Facebook post after visiting the scene.

Residents of the apartment are also demanding for action to be taken against the person responsible.

Among those who were with the grieving family was PPR Sri Pantai residents' association chairman Tursiah Sinor, 49.

"There have been numerous examples of irresponsible occupants simply throwing garbage from the corridor balconies, which even resulted in injuries to whoever it hit below. But not like this," she said.

Deeply angered that her frequent warnings to residents not to throw rubbish from their balconies was not heeded, Tursiah said she hoped the authorities would find the ones responsible for Satiswaran's death.