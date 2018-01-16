I did not insult Pahang Sultan, says Mahfuz Omar

Posted on 16 January 2018 - 04:02pm Last updated on 16 January 2018 - 04:22pm

ALOR STAR: Pokok Sena MP Datuk Mahfuz Omar today denied he had insulted the Sultan of Pahang, Sultan Ahmad Shah, who is ill, and using a video clip of the ruler to crack jokes while giving a ceramah.

Mahfuz instead said his statement was being manipulated by irresponsible parties.

"What I am trying to say is age is not a factor for a person to be a leader, the comparison I made between Tun Mahathir Mohamad and Sultan Ahmad Shah was made in reference to their old age", he told theSun when contacted.

The former PAS member also denied having said anything offensive against the Pahang ruler when he gave a speech at a stall in Taiping, Perak, last week.

He also expressed his willingness to cooperate with police on the matter.

On Monday four police reports were lodged against Mahfuz in Kuantan.

Two of the reports were lodged by Pahang Umno Youth and the Pahang Village Heads Welfare Association at the Kuantan district police headquarters.

Two other police reports were lodged in Pekan by the penghulus in the Pekan district and the Pekan 4B Youth Association.

The reports were lodged at the Pekan district police headquarters.