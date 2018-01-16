Petronas awards MCM deals to five local contractors

PETALING JAYA: Petroliam Nasional Bhd’s (Petronas) subsidiary Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd has awarded contracts for the provision of maintenance, construction and modification services (MCM) at its offshore facilities in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak to five local contractors.

In a statement today, Petronas said Carimin Engineering Services Sdn Bhd, Dayang Enterprise Sdn Bhd, Deleum Primera Sdn Bhd, Petra Resources Sdn Bhd, Sapura Fabrication Sdn Bhd and its joint venture partner Borneo Seaoffshore Engineering Sdn Bhd were selected for the five-year contracts with an option to extend an additional year which took effect in September last year.

The value of the contracts was not disclosed.

Under the terms of the contracts, the engineering and maintenance services will include topside major maintenance and facilities improvement projects.