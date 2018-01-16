Security officer claims trial to fraud involving RM350,000

KUALA LUMPUR: A security officer pleaded not guilty to two charges of being involved in securities fraud involving a total of RM350,000 at the Sessions Court.

Ismail Basir, 67, who was arrested by the Securities Commission (SC), claimed trial to both the charges before Sessions Judge Azman Ahmad.

He was accused of being directly involved in connection with the purchase of securities, namely Proton Holdings Berhad (Proton) shares.

According to the charge sheet, Ismail had on Aug 7, 2007 at Koperasi Pekerja Proton Berhad (Kopro) in Shah Alam, caused Kopro to give him a sum of RM250,000 via one Affin Islamic Bank Berhad cheque for the purchase of the said shares, when in fact the money was not utilised for that purpose.

Ismail was charged under Section 87A(b) of the Securities Industry Act 1983 for the first charge which is punishable under Section 88B of the same Act.

The provision carries a maximum jail term of 10 years and a minimum fine of RM1 million.

Ismail faces a second charge for a similar offence allegedly committed in 2008, under the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007, which came into effect in September 2007.

According to the charge sheet, he had between July 15, 2008, and Nov 21, 2008, again operated as a fraud upon Kopro by causing Kopro to give him a sum of RM100,000 via two Affin Islamic Bank Berhad cheques for another purchase of the Proton shares, when in fact the money was not utilised for that purpose.

This offence is punishable under Section 182 of the same Act, where if convicted he will face a maximum 10-year jail term and a minimum fine of RM1million.

Securities Commission (SC) prosecuting officer Zul'aida Zulkifli said the court should fix bail at RM150,000 with two sureties.

Ismail who was not represented urged the court to impose a lower quantum of bail.

He said he currently works as a security officer with a salary of RM1,500 and has a wife and a 19-year-old child to support.

Azman fixed bail at RM50,000 and ordered Ismail to surrender his passport to the court.

He was also ordered to report to the SC's investigating officer until the completion of the case.

The court fixed mention for Feb 6.