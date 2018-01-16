Starbucks Malaysia ‘gives good’

HOW many of us have realised that there really is more joy in giving than in receiving?

As we mull it over, a team of “partners” from Starbucks Malaysia came together recently, to indulge in sharing the festive spirit by spreading love, joy, care and concern among the residents of St Mary’s Nursing Home in Petaling Jaya.

Dedicating their time spending heartwarming moments with the seniors – the Starbucks employees took on the role as companions for the day, bringing gifts, creating memories, and bringing cheer to the old folks as they engaged and interacted through activities.

The visiting team also prepared a heartwarming meal for the residents, while providing a listening ear to the elderly, making the visit unforgettable for both parties.

Said Starbucks Malaysia CSR manager Rina Siew on the “Give Good” visit: “At Starbucks, we’re committed to strengthening neighbourhoods wherever we do business.

“It really means a lot to us to contribute back to the community through giving and doing good.

“We sincerely hope that we have managed to deliver our warmest greetings to the senior citizens at the nursing home, even if it is just listening to their stories.”

Siew also shared that every Starbucks store is really part of a community, setting a space to give reason for people to make connections.

The coffee brand is also known for its many initiatives in providing a helping hand and creating meaningful opportunities to empower individuals and strengthen communities.

