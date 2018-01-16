Suhakam’s inquiry into Pastor Koh’s disappearance halted

PETALING JAYA: The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) has today halted its inquiry into the disappearance of Pastor Raymond Koh after a request from the police.

Suhakam commissioner and former Court of Appeal judge Mah Weng Kwai said he was informed that a suspect had been charged at the Petaling Jaya magistrate's court under Section 385 of the Penal Code for extortion.

Under Section 12 of the Suhakam Act, an inquiry shall not proceed if the subject matter is part of a court proceeding.

Mah said he was informed that Lam Chang Nam, who was arrested on Jan 12, was charged with extortion yesterday.

"We do not know if he is still being remanded or he made bail as there have been no reports or updates about this," news portal FMT quoted Mah as saying on day 12 of the public inquiry into Koh's disappearance.

"We are taken by surprise by this new development. We had no inkling of this development until yesterday.

Lam, who worked as a part-time Uber driver, had claimed trial in March last year to a charge of extorting Koh's son, Jonathan Koh Szu Hao, of RM30,000 for the purpose of releasing his father.

The Suhakam inquiry seeks to establish whether the disappearance of Koh and three others were cases of enforced or involuntary disappearance, as defined under the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.

The other three missing persons are activist Amri Che Mat, and Pastor Joshua Hilmy and his wife Ruth.

Koh, 63, was abducted from his car by a group of more than 10 men in a convoy of vehicles on Feb 13 last year.