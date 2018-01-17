Appeals court retains RM1.5k fine on Seri Setia assemblyman

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal today retained the RM1,500 fine meted out by the High Court on Seri Setia assemblyman Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, for organising the "Black 505" rally without a permit in 2013.

A three-man panel comprising judges Datuk Wira Mohtarudin Baki, Datuk Yaacob Md Sam and Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil unanimously dismissed the prosecution's appeal to increase the fine.

Justice Mohtarudin, who chaired the panel, said there was no merit in the submission made by deputy public prosecutor (DPP) K. Mangai.

"The RM1,500 fine imposed by the High Court is not manifestly inadequate," he said.

Justice Mohtarudin said Nik Nazmi, as an elected representative, should not act above the law.

Following the court's decision, Nik Nazmi is eligible to contest in the coming 14th General Election (GE14). He could have been disqualified from contesting in GE14 if the fine was raised to over RM2,000.

Article 64(1)(e) of the Selangor Constitution says that a person is disqualified from being a member of the state legislative assembly if he is convicted of an offence and sentenced to prison for a period of not less than a year and fined no less than RM2,000 without obtaining a pardon.

Nik Nazmi, 35, was fined RM1,500, in default two weeks jail, by the High Court in Shah Alam on Dec 8, 2016 after he pleaded guilty to the charge of failing to inform the Petaling Jaya police chief within 10 days of organising the rally at the Petaling Jaya Municipal Council Stadium at 8.30pm on May 3, 2013.

He paid the fine.

DPP Mangai pressed for the fine to be raised to RM5,000, saying that that RM1,500 was manifestly inadequate and that the public interest would only be served if the fine was a deterrent.

She said the High Court judge in imposing the fine should not have considered whether Nik Nazmi, who is also Selangor executive council member, would lose his state seat.

Counsel Syahredzan Johan, representing Nik Nazmi, submitted that the High Court judge had considered all factors before sentencing Nik Nazmi. He said by pleading guilty to the charge, Nik Nazmi accepted that he did wrong and had acknowledged that a mistake was made. — Bernama