Eversendai's Dubai unit bags two contracts for RM272m

PETALING JAYA: Eversendai Corp Bhd’s Dubai Unit EVS Dubai has bagged two contracts to provide structural steel works for two projects for a combined contract sum of RM272 million.

The group said in a Bursa Malaysia filing that it has been awarded a contract by ALEC Engineering and Contracting LLC to provide structural steel works for the One Za'abeel mix-used development, while the second job came from TAV Construction for the Address Tower Residence IL Primo luxury high end residential tower.

Work for the contracts is expected to be completed in 2020, and the company has secured all relevant approvals required for the contract today.

Eversendai’s board of directors said the contract will contribute positively to the financial year ending Dec 31, 2018 and forward.

At 3.05pm, Eversendai's shares gained 0.59% to 84.5 sen with some 4.48 million shares done.