Mismatch in location plague affordable housing schemes

KUALA LUMPUR: Mismatch in location has dampened the public reception towards the affordable housing schemes, CBRE-WTW managing director Foo Gee Jen said.

“Ten years ago we had an oversupply of low costs houses. Not because there is no demand, but because the mismatch of location. So this is the situation that we are facing,” Foo told reporters at the 2018 Asia Pacific Real Estate Market Outlook briefing today.

“Therefore I urge PR1MA and the rest of the agencies to carry out a proper feasibility study before they launch their product,” he added, noting that some of the affordable houses are located in areas that is far away from infrastructure.

Asked whether other developers will follow suit Prosma Bhd’s plans to buy over some of PR1MA's unsold units to be injected into its rent-to-own (RTO) scheme, Foo said it is unlikely as such schemes would tie down their capital.

Overall, he said the residential property segment is expected to remain flattish in 2018, as uncertainties would still linger on this year.