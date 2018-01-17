Pastor Koh’s son surprised by sudden halt of inquiry

KUALA LUMPUR: The family of Pastor Raymond Koh expressed surprised that the public inquiry of his abduction came to a halt yesterday.

"I am extremely surprised because it is creating a setback in rescuing my dad. However, the inquiry is a three-part process with two other missing persons. I hope there will be a statement on the matter," Jonathan Koh told theSun when contacted today.

Commenting on Lam Chang Nam, an alleged conman nabbed for attempting to extort RM30,000 from Jonathan, he said: "(It's surprising) that he was accused of extortion, but now has changed to kidnapping. We hope the police will be transparent on the matter and for future cases too."

When asked if he would attend today's press conference that is being organised by Suhakam, the eldest of three siblings said: "I have not received an invitation yet but if required will do so."

He added that a vigil will be held on Feb 13 at a venue in remembrance of his father.

It was reported yesterday that Lam, who works as a part-time ride-hailing service driver, was charged in the Petaling Jaya magistrate's court on Monday for abducting Koh with seven unknown individuals still at large.